Barcelona have expressed their desire to sign Robert Lewandowski in the summer. However, the Catalan giants are yet to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich for the 33-year-old. The Poland international has handed in his transfer request at Allianz Arena as he looks to take on a new challenge in his career. Bayern Munich Reject Barcelona's New Offer.

Bayern Munich have been adamant that they will not sell their star striker, who still has a year left on his contract. However, the Bundesliga outfit have somewhat changed their stance on the Polish forward's situation and could part ways with him for a correct price. Frenkie de Jong Transfer News: Barcelona Insist Dutch Midfielder Is Not for Sale.

Barcelona had earlier submitted bids for Robert Lewandowski which were rejected by the Germans. However, the Catalan club's chief, Joan Laporta, has said that they have proposed a new offer and are waiting on Bayern Munich's response.

'We respect Bayern. You know that we have made an offer for him and we are waiting for an answer. Let's see if it is positive. We appreciate the player's effort.' the Barcelona president said in a recent interview.

Robert Lewandowski has expressed his desire to play for the Catalan giants. It is understood that the player has also reach a personal agreement with the Spanish outfit and is now waiting for the two clubs to decide on the transfer fee.

Barcelona are woking under strict financial restrictions and will need to sell some players to meet Bayern Munich's demands for the 33-year-old striker. The club is looking to move some players out this season as they aim to build a competitive squad.

