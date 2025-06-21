Leeds, Jun 21 (PTI) India were bowled out for 471 in the first innings in their opening Test against England with skipper Shubman Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring centuries, here on Saturday.

Gil (147) and Pant (134) put on 209 runs for the fourth wicket after openers Jaiswal (101) and KL Rahul (42) had provided a strong start, putting on 91 runs for the first wicket.

Jaiswal scored 101 off 159 balls with 16 fours and a six, while Gill struck 19 fours and a six to make 147 off 227 balls.

Pant was the most belligerent of them as he hammered 12 fours and six sixes to make 134 off 178 balls for his seventh Test century, which is now the most for any Indian wicketkeeper-batter in the longest format.

Resuming at 359 for three on Day 2, India, however, lost seven wickets for 112 runs with Ben Stokes claiming 4/66 and Josh Tongue taking 4/86.

Brief Scores:

India: 471 all out in 113 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 101, KL Rahul 42, Shubman Gill 147, Rishabh Pant 134; Ben Stokes 4/66, Josh Tongue 4/86).

