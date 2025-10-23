Chengdu [China], October 23 (ANI): India's young shuttlers continued their impressive run on Day 2 of the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Championships 2025, with several standout performances securing Round of 16 berths across categories.

In the U-17 girls' singles, Lakshya Rajesh and Diksha Sudhakar turned in solid displays to storm into the pre-quarters. Lakshya eased past Chinese Taipei's Kuan Yi Lin 21-17, 21-11, while Diksha produced a strong comeback to beat China's Luo Ya Ru 17-21, 21-16, 21-11. Among the boys, Jagsher Singh Khangurra impressed with a commanding 21-14, 21-17 victory over China's Zhang Yu Feng, as per a press release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Also Read | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025: Indian Batter Rohit Sharma Redeems Himself Against Australia in Adelaide After Perth Setback.

India's doubles contingent also looked sharp. The girls' doubles pair Deepak Raj Aditi and P. Vriddhi overcame Malaysia's Sue Mei Teoh/Zi Qing Wan 22-20, 21-12, while the U-15 mixed duo Hemanth Sri Sammetla and Sharayu Ranjane cruised past fifth-seed Singapore pairing Ng Yu Ze/Loo Kit Rei Chara 21-9, 21-11 to move into the Round of 16.

Anvi Rathore, Wazir Singh, and SL Dhakshan Sugumaran continued their winning start to the tournament, joined by the top-seeded girls' singles player, Shaina Manimuthu, who registered a 21-6, 21-10 victory against Malaysia's Jing Er Tan.

Also Read | Bangladesh vs West Indies Free Live Streaming Online, 3rd ODI 2025: How To Watch BAN vs WI Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

India had won a gold and a bronze in 2024, and one gold, one silver, and one bronze in 2023, with both editions taking place in Chengdu. A 36-member squad is fighting for silverware across two age categories this time around. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)