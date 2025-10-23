Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: Bangladesh and West Indies will clash in the deciding game of their three-match ODI series at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur with the tie all squared heading into the final game. The visitors managed to win the second ODI in a thrilling game of cricket which involved a super over, which is a rarity in a fifty over game. Bangladesh have not been at their very best in ODIs in recent past with the team losing to Afghanistan in their previous series. As for West Indies, they have been on the periphery for far too long and this win will bring smiles on the faces of their fans. Bangladesh versus West Indies will be streamed on the FanCode app from 1 PM IST. WI vs BAN Super Over 2nd ODI 2025 Video Highlights: West Indies Edge Past Bangladesh in Mirpur Thriller, Level Series 1-1.

Skipper Shai Hope is the talisman for West Indies with the bat and remains one of the best performers in ODI cricket. He will however need contributions from the likes of Brandon King and Keacy Carty to get his team to a good score. In terms of bowling, Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie will be the leading wicket-takers in the game for the visitors.

Bangladesh are not expected to make any changes in the game as they appear to have the right balance. Soumya Sarkar is a natural stroke player in the top order and if he gets going, he can take the pressure off the middle order batters like Najmul Shanto and Tawhid Hridoy. Mehidy Hasan Miraj and Mustafizur Rahman are big game players for the home team and will keep the West Indies batters under check.

BAN vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd ODI Date Thursday, October 23 Time 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is BAN vs WI 3rd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Bangladesh national cricket team will take on the West Indies national cricket team in the BAN vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 on Thursday, October 23. The Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2025 will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka and will start at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch BAN vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of broadcast partners for the BAN vs WI 2025 ODI series in India, fans will not have any telecast viewing options of Bangladesh vs West Indies cricket matches on TV channels. Read below to check BAN vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 online viewing options. Bangladesh Beat West Indies by 74 Runs in BAN vs WI 1st ODI 2025; Rishad Hossain’s Brilliant Six-Wicket Haul Helps Host Take 1–0 Lead in Three-Match Series.

How to Watch BAN vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

However, fans will have live online viewing options in India for the BAN vs WI 2025 ODI series with FanCode as the digital rights holder. Users can find the Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will require either a match pass or a tour pass. Bangladesh look the favourites to win this tie and it could be a routine win for the home team here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2025 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).