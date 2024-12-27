Melbourne, Dec 27 (PTI) India reached 164 for five at stumps on day two, trailing Australia by 310 runs in the fourth Test here on Friday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (3) fell cheaply once again before Yashasvi Jaiswal (82) and Virat Kohli (36) steadied the ship with a 102-run stand.

Jaiswal was run out following a mix up with Kohli, who was caught behind in the following over.

Australia were all out after lunch with Steve Smith scoring his 34th Test hundred.

Resuming at their overnight score of 311 for six, the hosts added 163 runs on the day to post a commanding total.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (4/99) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/78) shared seven wickets between them while Akash Deep (2/94) had two scalps.

Brief scores:

Australia 1st innings 474 all out in 122.4 overs (Steve Smith 140, Marnus Labuschgane 72; Sam Konstas 60; Jasprit Bumrah 4/99, Ravindra Jadeja 3/78.

India 164/5 in 46 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 82, Virat Kohli 36; Pat Cummins 2/57, Scott Boland 2/24).

