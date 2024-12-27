Mumbai, December 27: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was critical of the tame shot India captain Rohit Sharma played that led to his dismissal off Pat Cummins on day two of the Boxing Day Test, saying one has to be switched on and make good decisions when facing a formidable bowling line-up. Rohit’s move of opening the batting for the first time in the series backfired when he played a one-leg half-hearted pull off Cummins, and the top-edge was easily caught by mid-on to be out for three in the second over. That dismissal took Rohit’s tally of runs to 22 in this series, thus extending his woeful form in Tests this year. Rohit Sharma Wicket Video: Watch Pat Cummins Dismiss Indian Cricket Team Captain During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

"That is just a lazy, not switched on, not up for the moment type of shot. He has been known as one of the best hookers and pullers of the ball since he made his debut, but that is just not there, it is nothing. It is not committed. It is not looking to be aggressive. He is just looking to tap it on the head."

"Might have held in the wicket, yes, might have seamed away from him a fraction, but if you are going to survive against this Australian attack you have to be switched on and making good decisions. If you are not, they will knock you over every time," said Ponting on Channel Seven.

Similar criticism for Rohit’s choice of shot came from former Australia cricketer Darren Lehmann.

"If he's going to hit it, hit it Rohit. You're a class player, you should actually take that on. Plenty of room in the outfield, take it on," he said on ABC Sport. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: Ravi Shastri Questions India Captain Rohit Sharma's Decision To Play Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, Says ‘What Was the Need for Two Spinners if You Don’t Trust Them?’.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also slammed Rohit for his lazy dismissal. “That’s a really big mistake … it was a nothing shot. He is just (hit it) too early in the innings and hasn’t got used to the pace and bounce. It’s a sad state for the Indian captain, averaging 11 in his past 14 Test innings.”

