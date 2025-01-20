Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 20 (ANI): India showcased a clinical performance on Day 6 of the Physically Disabled Champions Trophy 2025, claiming a 5-wicket win over Sri Lanka at the FTZ Cricket Grounds, Katunayake. With this victory, India secures the top place on the points table.

Sri Lanka, batting first, managed 84/7 in 15 overs on Sunday. Tharindu Thiwanka's 28 runs and Sunny Udugama's unbeaten 24 provided resistance, but India's disciplined bowling attack kept them in check. Aamir Hassan was the star performer with the ball, picking up three crucial wickets while conceding only 14 runs.

Chasing a revised target of 85, India overcame early setbacks with Majid's steady 32* anchoring the chase. The team reached the target in just 12 overs despite spirited efforts from Sri Lanka's M I M Akram and Danushaka Weerakkody, who picked up two wickets each.

Ravikant Chauhan, General Secretary of the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), commended the team's efforts, saying, "This victory is a testament to the grit and determination of our players. They have consistently showcased their skill and resilience, proving that disability is no barrier to excellence. As they gear up for the final, we urge the nation to rally behind them and celebrate their incredible journey," as quoted from a release by DCCI.

Head coach Rohit Jhalani expressed his confidence in the team, stating, "This team has shown remarkable character throughout the tournament. Every player has contributed to our success, and we are ready to bring the trophy home. The final will be a true test of our preparation, and I'm confident we'll rise to the occasion."

Captain Vikrant Keni reflected on the win and looked ahead to the final, saying, "This match showed the team's readiness for big moments. Our bowlers set the tone, and our batters finished the job with focus and determination. We are well-prepared and eager to give our best in the final. We hope the entire nation will cheer for us as we aim to bring glory to India."

This win further strengthens India's position in the championship as they gear up for the Mega Final on January 21. (ANI)

