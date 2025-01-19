New Delhi, January 19: Javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra, one of India's most eligible bachelors, tied the knot with tennis player Himani Mor couple of days back in an intimate ceremony that has taken everyone by surprise. The 27-year-old Chopra announced the marriage with the 25-year-old Himani, who hails from Haryana's Sonipat, on his social media handles. "I began a new chapter of my life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after," Chopra wrote in a post with the pictures of the marriage ceremony. Chopra's uncle Bhim told PTI that the marriage took place in the country and the couple has left for honeymoon. Neeraj Chopra Wife: Who is Himani Mor? Know All About Javelin Champion’s Partner.

Neeraj Chopra Announces His Marriage With Himani Mor

जीवन के नए अध्याय की शुरुआत अपने परिवार के साथ की। 🙏 Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after. नीरज ♥️ हिमानी pic.twitter.com/OU9RM5w2o8 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 19, 2025

Daughter of Chand Ram, Mor is currently pursuing a Masters Degree in Sports Management (Major) at the Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire. She is an alumni of Delhi's Miranda House where she completed her bachelors degree in Political Science and Physical Education. He has a brother, Himanshu who is also a tennis player. She participated at the 2017 World University Games in Taipei after competing at the national level for Delhi University. Her school website says she won a gold medal in the World Junior Tennis Championship held in Malaysia in 2016.

"Yes, the marriage took place in India two days back. I can't tell the place where it took place," Bhim told from his village at Khandra near Panipat in Haryana. "The girl is from Sonipat and she is studying in the US. They have left the country for honeymoon and I am not aware of the places where they are going. We wanted to keep it like that," said Bhim, who stays with the Olympic double medallist at Khandra, when asked about the surprise development. India To Host Top Javelin Throw Competition Featuring Neeraj Chopra and Other Top Athletes in 2025, Announces AFI.

According to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) website, Himani's career-best national ranking was 42 in singles and 27 in doubles in 2018. She started playing in 2018 only in AITA events. Mor did her schooling at Little Angels School in Sonipat. Amherst College in Massachusetts also lists her as an assistant coach of women's tennis as most major students can do some other job, along with study. Chopra, who won a gold in the Tokyo Olympics and a silver in the Paris Game, was earlier training in South Africa after he roped in world record holder javelin legend Jan Zelezny of Czech Republic.