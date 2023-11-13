New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels that the current Indian bowling unit is the best he has ever seen and compared it to the team's "Fab 5" batters of early 2000s.

The Indian pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, and the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, have mesmerized the opposition batters, playing a big role in their side's nine wins on the trot in World Cup league stage.

"This present bowling unit is the best Indian bowling unit I have ever seen. There have been great (Indian) bowlers over time but as a unit (this is the best)," Hussain said on Star Sports.

"If Bumrah does not get you, Siraj will. If Siraj does not get you, Shami will. If they don't get you, the two spinners will come in and they will get you out."

Hussain drew parallel of the current Indian five bowlers with the iconic Fab 5 batters of Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, who dominated world cricket in the early years of this millennium.

"There used to be Fab 5 with the bat, this is the Fab 5 with the ball now," said Hussain.

India, who topped the World Cup league table with an all-win record, face New Zealand in the first semifinals in Mumbai on Wednesday. PTI

