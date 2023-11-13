Michael Vaughan had a shave on Ormiston Road in Mumbai in true desi style! The former England captain posted a photo of having a shave by the road and it has got fans talking. Taking to 'X' formerly Twitter, Vaughan shared the picture which went viral and he wrote, "Monday is shaving day on the Orminston Road with my good friend Dinjayal .. #Mumbai." Fans have reacted with loads of comments on this picture. While some felt that it was Vaughan's expression of love for India that he chose to take a shave on the streets of Mumbai, others thought he got the name of the barber wrong, which should have been 'Dindayal' and not 'Dinjayal'. Vaughan in an earlier post, had shared a video of him having a haircut from the same barber, whom he had referred to as 'Deendayal.' Michael Vaughan Gives Epic Reply to Mohammed Hafeez's Indirect Jibe at Virat Kohli.

See Michael Vaughan's Pic:

Monday is shaving day on the Orminston Road with my good friend Dinjayal .. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/HaEjq8RLXY — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 13, 2023

'True Expression of Love'

"Getting a shave done on the lively streets of Mumbai is a true expression of ur love for India and its vibrant spirit. Thanks @MichaelVaughan for Sharing this sweet moment with all of us ❤️. #MumbaiLove #IncredibleIndia" https://t.co/WEh8RVKEdC — Annand Kumaar (@iamanandkr) November 13, 2023

'Its Dindayal'

Mike is rocking in India @MichaelVaughan It's Dindayal not jayal 😅 https://t.co/PmE1BuVii2 — Ankit Madhwani (@AnkitMadX) November 13, 2023

'Don't Forget Head Massage'

Looking sharp Mike ....the closest shave you get is with a Ustra ( the single blade razor - that u were shaved with ) .... Don't forget to take a head massage next time ....... https://t.co/x8foEHr36M — Manoj Maithani (@manoj_maithani) November 13, 2023

'#GoVocalforLocal'

'Down to Earth Person'

Shaving from roadside barber.. Can't believe.. U r such a down to earth human being sir.. Indians has a lot to learn from u sir.. Especially humility https://t.co/2fwnwp58jU — manoj3981 (@manoj3981) November 13, 2023

Sure About His Name?

Are you sure his name is dinjayal and not dindayal? 😂 https://t.co/VJZxUwRr4s — Priyanshu Singh (@priyanshu__01) November 13, 2023

One More Fan Pointing Out

'Confusion Chod Gaya'

@MichaelVaughan dindayal or daniyal k beech confusion chodh gaya 🙃 https://t.co/jkn7NEBEJx — Seraaj (@iam_seraaj) November 13, 2023

