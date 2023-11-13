Michael Vaughan had a shave on Ormiston Road in Mumbai in true desi style! The former England captain posted a photo of having a shave by the road and it has got fans talking. Taking to 'X' formerly Twitter, Vaughan shared the picture which went viral and he wrote, "Monday is shaving day on the Orminston Road with my good friend Dinjayal .. #Mumbai." Fans have reacted with loads of comments on this picture. While some felt that it was Vaughan's expression of love for India that he chose to take a shave on the streets of Mumbai, others thought he got the name of the barber wrong, which should have been 'Dindayal' and not 'Dinjayal'. Vaughan in an earlier post, had shared a video of him having a haircut from the same barber, whom he had referred to as 'Deendayal.'  Michael Vaughan Gives Epic Reply to Mohammed Hafeez's Indirect Jibe at Virat Kohli.

