Bishkek, March 24: In a landmark moment for India's cultural and artistic journey, a 46-member Indian delegation has arrived in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to participate in the 1st Youth Delphic Games of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

This marks the first-ever participation of an Indian artists' team in a global competitive format, establishing a historic milestone in the international cultural movement. The delegation, comprising 46 young artists from across India along with international jury members, will compete in diverse disciplines, including piano, folk singing, folk dance, folk music, arts & crafts, and visual arts, showcasing the richness and diversity of India's cultural heritage. List of Players Who Preferred IPL 2026 Over PSL.

The delegation is led by Bijender Goel, Founder of the Modern Pythian Games, whose visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in reviving and globalising the Pythian Games movement. In a significant highlight, Goel will deliver a Special Address at the International Conference of SCO Member Nations, presenting his vision for strengthening global cultural collaboration through arts, culture and traditional games.

Accompanying the delegation is Nabam Tuki, Former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, whose presence further strengthens India's representation and highlights the country's cultural diversity, particularly from the Northeast region.

A key highlight of the visit was the special High Tea reception hosted by Birender Singh Yadav in honour of the Indian delegation. The Ambassador personally interacted with the participants, encouraging them to represent India with pride and excellence, while reinforcing the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening ties between nations. Zinedine Zidane Reaches Verbal Agreement to Become France National Football Team Head Coach.

*Official Program Schedule

The Games officially commence on March 24, 2026, with key events scheduled as follows:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PMOpening Ceremony of the 1st Youth Delphic Games (SCO Member States)Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall named after T. Satylganov, Bishkek (Chui Av-enue 253)

5:00 PM - 7:00 PMWelcome Reception hosted by the Mayor of BishkekCeremonial Hall, Kyrgyz National Philharmonic (1st Floor).

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)