Sports News | India Men's Team for Blind Arrives in UAE Ahead of Friendship Triangular Cricket Series

Dubai [UAE], February 21 (ANI): The Indian Men's Cricket team for the Blind arrived in Dubai to take part in the Friendship Triangular Cricket Series for the Blind. The team underwent 12 days of intensive coaching before they embarked on their journey.

India will lock horns in the Friendship Triangular series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE from Thursday. The Friendship Triangular Cricket series aims to empower visually impaired players and raise public awareness.Following an intensive national coaching camp held in Bengaluru from February 8 to February 20, the Men in Blue have arrived in Dubai, ready to showcase their talent on the international stage. The Triangular series is scheduled to take place from February 22 to February 25, with matches set to unfold at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.The chairman of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India, Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar met the players on the last day of the coaching camp in Bangalore and wished the team the best.

"The team is ready to play the competitive cricket and exhibit their cricketing talents. Let these matches be the best form to create awareness among the people and may the players get more opportunities to live their dreams," Kivadasannavar said as quoted from a press release by CABI.India and Pakistan will kick start the tournament with an opening match on Thursday at ICC Academy Ground. On Friday and Saturday, Sri Lanka will lock horns with India and Pakistan and finals will be played on Sunday between the top teams at ICC Academy Ground in the 2nd edition of the tournament.The Indian team will have a 17-member squad for the Triangular series and players are chosen based on their performances in the 6th edition of Nagesh Trophy which concluded earlier this month. Last week captain and vice-captain of the Indian men's team was announced. Durga Rao Tompaki will captain the Indian Men's while, Sunil Ramesh will be his deputy for the Tri-Series.Debaraj Behera (B1) from Odisha, Sanjay Kumar Shah (B1) from Delhi and Magunta Sai (B2) from Karnataka have received their maiden call to the National team for the Triangular series.Indian Men's Squad for Triangular Series 2024 at Dubai

Nareshbhai Balubhai Tumda - B1 - Gujarat, Nilesh Yadav - B1 - Delhi, Ajaykumar Reddy Illuri - B1 - Andhra Pradesh, Debaraj Behera - B1 - Odisha, Maharaja Sivasubramanian - B1 - Tamil Nadu, Sanjay Kumar Shah - B1 - Delhi, Venkateswara Rao Dunna - B2 - Andhra Pradesh, Pankaj Bhue - B2 - Odisha, Lokesha - B2 - Karnataka, Nakula Badanayak - B2 - Odisha, Magunta Sai - B2 - Karnataka, Durga Rao Tompaki - B3 - Andhra Pradesh, Sunil Ramesh - B3 - Karnataka, Sukhram Majhi - B3 - Odisha, Ravi Amiti - B3 - Andhra Pradesh, Dinesh Rathva - B3 - Gujarat, Dhinagar. G - B3 - Pondicherry. (ANI)

