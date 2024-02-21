Al-Nassr will face Al Feiha at home in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash with the home side enjoying a 1-0 lead in the tie. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late winner for Al-Nassr, the last time these sides met. It was a close encounter with both sides creating very little in the game. Al-Nassr are ranked second in the Saudi Pro League with Al Feiha at 13th. The home side are in fine form at the moment, winning their last six in all competitions. While for their opponents, there is just a solitary win to show for in the same period. Al-Nassr versus Al Feiha starts at 11:30 PM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted Wearing a Saudi Thobe While Walking Around in Riyadh, Video Goes Viral.

Sadio Mane returned for Al-Nassr in the last game after missing the first leg against Al Feiha. He and Talisca have been regular on the wings for the team and the duo have a key role to play here. Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the attack for Al Nassr with Otavio behind him as the attacking midfielder. Marcelo Brozovic is the enforcer in midfielder and his slick passing range should help the visitors unlock the opponent defence. Aymeric Laporte is the star man at the back and should keep things tidy.

Al Feiha will be banking on Fashion Sakala to come up with the goals with the striker in good goal-scoring form of late. He will be in the company of Henry Onyekuru in the attacking third, and the duo can be particularly dangerous on the break. Vladimir Stojkovic in goal should expect a busy day at work with Al-Nassr boasting of a quality attack. Inter Milan 1–0 Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Marko Arnautovic Shines As Nerazzurri's Get Ahead in Round of 16 First Leg.

When IsAl-Nassr vs Al-Feiha, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha round of 16 match in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 will be played on Wednesday, February 21. The second leg of this round of 26 will be contested at the Al-Awwal Stadium and it starts at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Netherlands Footballer Quincy Promes Sentenced to Six Years in Prison For Involvement in Cocaine Import.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match, LIVE?

Fortunately, fans in India are likely to get the live action of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match on Sports 18 Network. Them being the official broadcaster for AFC Champions League 2023-24 in India, will the match live on Sports18 3 TV channel.

Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha, AFC Champions League 2023-24, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha AFC Champions League 2023-24 match on online platforms. FanCode will live stream the match online. Fans can tune in to the mobile app or website to watch the match live. Al-Nassr should have little trouble progressing to the next round with an easy win at home this evening.

