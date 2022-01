New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Saturday confirmed that one player from the current draw has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from the India Open 2022.

The player returned a positive result to a mandatory RT-PCR test conducted on Friday. His doubles partner has been identified as a close contact and has also been withdrawn from the tournament.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Set To Miss PSG vs Brest Ligue 1 2021-22 Fixture.

Their opponents will be given a walkover to the final. Testing protocols have been implemented in accordance with Badminton World Federation and Badminton Association of India guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

The semifinals of the competition starts today. On Friday, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu stormed into the semi-finals of the tournament at the KD Jadhav Stadium.

Also Read | Sydney Tennis Classic 2022: Barbora Krejcikova Defeats Anett Kontaveit 0-6 6-4 7-6, to Meet Paula Badosa in Final.

Sindhu defeated Ashmita Chaliha in the straight sets of 21-7, 21-18 in a match that lasted for 36 minutes. Apart from Sindhu, shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Aakarshi Kashyap were among others who made their way into the semis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)