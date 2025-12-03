Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 3 (ANI): South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second ODI against India at Chhattisgarh's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, on Wednesday.

Bavuma, along with Maharaj, were rested in the first game, but both of them are back in this match.

Also Read | IND vs SA 2nd ODI Toss Report and Playing XI: Temba Bavuma Opts To Bowl, South Africa Announces Three Changes As India Remain Unchanged.

The Proteas said, "We are gonna have a bowl. We are hoping that as the dew comes in, batting gets easier. Very hard to say what it's going to play like. A lot of positives (from the last game). We have to start well. Three changes. Myself, Keshav (Maharaj) and (Lungi) Ngidi come in. Big game for us."

India's skipper for this series, KL Rahul, said, "We haven't won the toss for a long time. We did really well in the last game. They pushed us, and we know what to expect. Before the series, we spoke about it; we expect dew in every place we play. Put runs on the board, pick wickets early. Wicket looks good. We are playing with the same team."

Also Read | IND 14/0 in 1 Over | India vs South Africa Live Score Updates of 2nd ODI 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma Eye Solid Start.

India leads the series 1-0 and will try to seal it by winning this one and going up 2-0.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(captain), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(wicketkeeper/captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)