Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) India scored 184 for five in the third and final T20 against West Indies here on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav top scored for India with 65 off 31 balls while Venkatesh Iyer made 35 not out off 19 balls. Ishan Kishan once again was not at his fluent best and ended with 34 off 31 balls.

India smashed 86 runs in the last five overs.

Brief scores: India 184/5 in 20 overs (Shreyars Iyer 25, Venkatesh Iyer 35 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 65; Roston Chase 1/23).

