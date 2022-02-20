Manchester City have lacked a proper number nine for a couple of seasons now and manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that the team will continue to move ahead until a suitable player is found in that position. The defencing English champions tried to sign Harry Kane last summer but were unsuccessful in their pursuit. However, the team from Manchester lead the race in acquiring the services of a promising superstar forward in Erling Haaland. Manchester City 2–3 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021–22 Video Highlights: Harry Kane’s Late Strike Seals Victory for Spurs in Five-Goal Thriller.

According to a report from The Mirror, Manchester City have an advantage in signing Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland ahead of European heavyweights in PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona. The Norwegian’s release clause of £68million will be activated in the summer which will allow the striker to leave the club if the price is met.

It is understood that Erling’s father Alfie Haaland – a former Manchester City player - is playing an increasingly influential role in brokering the Borussia Dortmund striker’s next move. This could boost Pep Guardiola’s team’s chances of landing the striker ahead of other heavyweights.

Manchester City have lacked a proper striker since Sergio Aguero left the club at the start of the season. The Argentine struggled with injuries prior in his final seasons with the club that saw his playing time drastically reduced. In an attempt to fill the void left by the record goalscorer, City tried to sign Harry Kane but failed.

Pep Guardiola’s team haven’t had much trouble scoring goals this season but things might get difficult for them at crucial stages without a proven goalscorer. Erling Haaland will be available for a bargain price in the summer and City will compete with several clubs for his signature.

