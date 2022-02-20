Valencia will take on Barcelona in the latest round of La Liga 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia on February 20, 2022 (Sunday) as both teams look to register maximum points from the encounter. Meanwhile, fans searching for Valencia vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Gerard Pique Reacts to Barcelona’s 1-1 Draw Against Napoli in Europa League 2022 Match, Says, 'We Could Have Defeated Their Oppenents 3-1, 4-1 Even 5-1'.

Barcelona have continued to improve steadily under Xavi Hernandez but are still away from getting a string of positive results under their belt. The Blaugrana fell out of the Champions League spots after Atletico and Villarreal’s wins but can enter it again with a win. Meanwhile, Valencia have experienced a difficult season so far and are winless in their last five league fixtures, something they will be hoping to put an end to.

When is Valencia vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Valencia vs Barcelona clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on February 20, 2022 (Sunday) at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia. The match has a scheduled time of 08:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Valencia vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Valencia vs Barcelona live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Valencia vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Valencia vs Barcelona clash.

