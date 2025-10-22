Manila [Philippines], October 22 (ANI): Gaganjeet Bhullar is hoping that a physical and mental overhaul can help him move to the next level at International Series Philippines, just three weeks after falling short in agonising fashion in Indonesia.

The 11-time Asian Tour champion was in a three-way tie for the lead along with Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent and Wade Ormsby of Australia going into the final round of the Jakarta International Championship, the fifth of nine elevated Asian Tour events that form a pathway onto LIV Golf through a season-long rankings race, as per a press release.

Also Read | BCCI Invites Quotations for ‘Official Partner Rights’ of Women’s Premier League.

Bhullar ultimately fell away to T19 after a four-over final round, while Ormsby, the 2023 International Series Thailand champion, edged out International Series Morocco winner Vincent to deny the Zimbabwean a second successive tournament victory on the series.

The result put Vincent top of the Rankings and in pole position for that LIV Golf spot next season, while Ormsby, a two-time Hong Kong Open champion, moved up to third. Bhullar, who sits back in 35th, needs a good result or two as the series heads for a thrilling conclusion with plenty of points at stake in a helter-skelter four tournaments in five weeks.

Also Read | India vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd ODI 2025 and Who Will Win IND vs AUS ODI?.

He said: "It has been a really good year. I have been striking the ball well and staying consistent. In Jakarta, I led for most of the tournament, but Wade played brilliantly over the final stretch. I've been working hard on my mental game - focusing, visualising, meditating - and I feel both mentally and physically in a great place."

With a stacked field including former world No.1 Dustin Johnson and fellow major champions Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, and Louis Oosthuizen, as well as another 11 LIV Golf stars, Bhullar won't have it easy.

He said, "The approach is always the same - 72 holes, make more birdies, fewer bogeys. But it's fantastic to see such a strong field. Having these superstars here supports what the International Series has been striving for, and it's great for the growth of golf in Asia."

Other Indian golfers in the star-studded field this week include highly rated Rayhan Thomas, SSP Chawrasia, Ajeetesh Sandhu, and Karandeep Khochhar. International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus takes place from 23-26 October at Sta. Elena Golf Club. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)