Kuala Lumpur, Jan 21 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma claimed a sensational hat-trick and finished with a five-wicket haul as India thrashed Malaysia by 10 wickets in their ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup clash here on Tuesday.

Opting to bowl, Vaishnavi (5/5), Aayushi Sharma (3/8), and Joshitha VJ (1/5) ran through the Malaysian batting lineup, dismissing them for just 31 runs in 14.3 overs.

India then chased down the target in a mere 2.5 overs, with Gongadi Trisha top-scoring with an unbeaten 27, while G Kamalini contributed 4 not out.

Brief Scores:

Malaysia: 31 all out in 14.3 overs

India: 32/0 in 2.5 overs (Gongadi Trisha 27*).

