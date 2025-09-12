New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): The Indian U17 men's team head coach Bibiano Fernandes on Friday named a 23-member squad for the SAFF U17 Championship in Sri Lanka starting from September 15.

The Blue Colts, who have been training in Goa for almost two months, since the trials began in July, will arrive in Colombo on Saturday afternoon, as per the AIFF website.

Also Read | PAK 4/1 in 0.2 Over | Pakistan vs Oman Live Score Updates of Asia Cup 2025: Shah Faisal Removes Saim Ayub for Golden Duck.

India are placed in Group B where they will face Maldives (September 16), Bhutan (September 19) and Pakistan (September 22). The semi-finals will be held on September 25, followed by the final on September 27.

All matches will be played at the Racecourse International Stadium. India are the defending champions, having defeated Bangladesh 2-0 to win the SAFF U17 title in Bhutan last year.

Also Read | England vs South Africa Live Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2025: How To Watch ENG vs SA Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

The long-term goal of the Blue Colts is to qualify for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026, the qualifiers for which will be held in November 2025 in Ahmedabad.

India's 23-member squad for the SAFF U17 Championship, Sri Lanka 2025:

Goalkeepers: Manashjyoti Baruah, Maroof Shafi, Rajrup Sarkar.

Defenders: Houlungou Mate, Indra Rana Magar, Konthoujam Korou Meitei, Md Aimaan Bin, R Lawmsangzuala, Shubham Poonia, Thanggoumang Touthang, Yumnam Madino Singh.

Midfielders: Abrar Ali Baba, Dallalmuon Gangte, Thokchom Diamond Singh, Wangkhem Denny Singh, Yengkhom Nitishkumar Meitei.

Forwards: Aazim Parveez Najar, Azlaan Shah Kh, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi, Kamgouhao Doungel, Lesvin Rebelo, Rahan Ahmed.

Head coach: Bibiano FernandesAssistant coach: Chandam Chitrasen SinghGoalkeeping coach: Parshuram SalwadiStrength and conditioning coach: Karan Mane. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)