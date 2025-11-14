New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The November FIFA International Window brings the India U23 men's national team back into action, as they face Thailand U23s in a friendly match at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, on Saturday. The game will kick off at 15:30 IST.

The Blue Colts camped in Kolkata from November 7, before flying to Thailand on November 13 for the friendly. Head coach Naushad Moosa has named a number of newbies in his squad of 23 players. With as many as 10 new faces in the team, Moosa is looking to use this friendly as an opportunity to widen the pool of players at the U23 level.

Head coach Naushad Moosa said, "We've got a few days' camp, and that was important, especially because we've got 10 new players in the team, many of them young. Right now, it's important for us to understand their mentality and overall approach.

"I found them really good. They've been performing well and executing whatever we planned," said Moosa. "I'm satisfied with how the boys are picking up things. It is essential for us to develop a pool of 50-60 players over the next few years."

In order to further develop the team for the future, Moosa revealed his plans to provide opportunities to a number of players in Thailand.

"Whenever we play friendlies, I try to give everyone equal playing time, so they may perform and prove themselves. We need to start strong and see how things go from there. I also have three goalkeepers, and I want to give sufficient time to each," said Moosa.

The Thailand U23s had, earlier this year, finished third in the ASEAN U23 Championship in Indonesia, and are on their preparation path towards the SEA Games and the AFC U23 Asian Cup next year, a release said.

"We have seen a few of their matches, and they will be a difficult prospect to deal with. We have to be quick and alert throughout the game, and we've trained likewise," said Moosa.

The AIFF has taken the responsibility of preparing the India U23s for the Asian Games, set to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, next year, and to that extent, has been arranging for friendly matches for the Blue Colts during every FIFA International window. In the October window, the Blue Colts played two friendly matches against Indonesia U23s, winning the first match 2-1 and drawing the second 1-1.

"These friendlies are helping a lot. We're getting good matches. Indonesia were a strong team, and we had many new players there as well. These camps help us understand the players' mentality and how much they can give," said Moosa. "The players also understand how important this phase is for Indian football, and how crucial these results could prove to be.

"When we had started out, they were not really sure how things would go. But now when I see them training, their body language shows their confidence. The spirit is what we want - to face any team without fear and fight," he said.

India U23 men's squad for Thailand friendly:

Goalkeepers: Dipesh Chauhan, Kamaludheen AK, Mohanraj K.

Defenders: Harsh Palande, Joseph Justin, Raj Basfore, Ronney Kharbudon, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum, Sanatomba Singh Yanglem, Yaipharemba Chingakham.

Midfielders: Ayush Dev Chhetri, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Manglenthang Kipgen, Shami Singamayum, Vinith Venkatesh, Shivaldo Singh Chingangbam, Vibin Mohanan, Mohammed Aimen.

Forwards: Alan Saji, Korou Singh Thingujam, Lalthankima, Rahul Raju, Thoi Singh Huidrom.

Head coach: Naushad Moosa. (ANI)

