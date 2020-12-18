Adelaide, Dec 18 (PTI) Scoreboard on the second day of the first Test between India and Australia here on Thursday.
India 1st Innings:
Prithvi Shaw b Starc 0
Mayank Agarwal b Cummins 17
Cheteshwar Pujara c Labuschagne b Lyon 43
Virat Kohli run out 74
Ajinkya Rahane lbw Starc 42
Hanuma Vihari lbw Hazlewood 16
Wriddhiman Saha c Paine b Starc 9
Ravichandran Ashwin c Paine b Cummins 15
Umesh Yadav c Wade b Starc
6
Jasprit Bumrah
not out
4
Mohammed Shami
c Head b Cummins
0
Extras: (B-2, LB-8 NB-7, WD-1)
18
Total: (For 6 wickets in 93.1 overs) 244
Fall of Wickets: 1-0 2-3, 3-100, 4-188, 5-196, 6-206, 233-7, 235-8, 240-9, 244-10.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 21-5-53-4, Josh Hazlewood 20-6-47-1, Pat Cummins 21.1-7-48-3, Cameron Green 9-2-15-0, Nathan Lyon 21-2-68-1, Marnus Labuschagne 1-0-3-0. (MORE) PTI
