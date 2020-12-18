Adelaide, Dec 18 (PTI) Scoreboard on the second day of the first Test between India and Australia here on Thursday.

India 1st Innings:

Prithvi Shaw b Starc 0

Mayank Agarwal b Cummins 17

Cheteshwar Pujara c Labuschagne b Lyon 43

Virat Kohli run out 74

Ajinkya Rahane lbw Starc 42

Hanuma Vihari lbw Hazlewood 16

Wriddhiman Saha c Paine b Starc 9

Ravichandran Ashwin c Paine b Cummins 15

Umesh Yadav c Wade b Starc

6

Jasprit Bumrah

not out

4

Mohammed Shami

c Head b Cummins

0

Extras: (B-2, LB-8 NB-7, WD-1)

18

Total: (For 6 wickets in 93.1 overs) 244

Fall of Wickets: 1-0 2-3, 3-100, 4-188, 5-196, 6-206, 233-7, 235-8, 240-9, 244-10.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 21-5-53-4, Josh Hazlewood 20-6-47-1, Pat Cummins 21.1-7-48-3, Cameron Green 9-2-15-0, Nathan Lyon 21-2-68-1, Marnus Labuschagne 1-0-3-0. (MORE) PTI

