Auburndale (USA), Apr 9 (PTI) India opened their medal tally at the season-opening Archery World Cup Stage 1 with a bronze in the compound men's team event here on Wednesday.

The Indian team of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Rishabh Yadav were dominant from the start, comfortably beating Denmark 230-223 in a one-sided bronze medal match.

Also Read | RCB vs DC IPL 2025, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The podium finish came on a landmark day for Indian archery, as the International Olympic Committee announced the inclusion of the compound mixed team event in the LA28 Olympic programme, a move widely seen as a potential game-changer for the country's Olympic hopes in a discipline where they are yet to secure a medal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)