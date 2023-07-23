New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) India on Sunday won five medals, including three golds, at the ongoing Junior Asia Cup Judo Championships in Macau, China.

Asmita Dey, who competed in the women's 48 kg grabbed the gold medal, along with Unnati Sharma (63 kg) and Arun Kumar (73 kg).

Asmita topped Group D in the preliminary round, defeating Hong Kong's Suet Yiu Tang and earned a bye in the main opening round. She beat Australia's Ashlyn Do in the semifinal before prevailing over Anneliese Fielder of Australia in the final to secure the gold medal.

Unnati trumped over local favourite Ian I Lei in Group C to enter the knockouts. She then defeated Mongolia's Maralmaa Khurelchuluun and Ryley Rametta of Australia in the semifinals and finals respectively to bag the gold medal.

Arun too began well, beating Australia's Dimitrios Giantsios in Group A, followed by another win over Jimin Lim of South Korea to top the group. In the semifinal, he got the better of Saudi Arabia's Maimani Abdulraouf before outwitting Australia's Kohsei Toyoshima in the final.

Yash Ghangas, competing in the 100-plus kg category, signed off with a silver medal after losing to Mongolia's Khangarid Gantulga in the final.

Shraddha Kadubal Chopade earned bronze in the 52 kg. She lost in the preliminary round to South Korea's Jiho Baek but got the better off Australia's Callie Bannister in the repechage round to bag the bronze medal.

