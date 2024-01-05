Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) India won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in the first women's T20I of the three-match series at the DY Patil Stadium here Friday.

"We're going to bowl first. We're going in with 4 seamers and 2 spinners, want to use this opportunity and bowl first. This is the right opportunity for us to try some things," said India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur after calling it correct.

Also Read | Brisbane International 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Wins 14th Match In A Row In Australia; Grigor Dimitrov and Holger Rune Advance to Semi Final.

Teams:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Titas Sadhu.

Also Read | ICC Men's Test Cricketer Of The Year 2023 Award: Ravichandran Ashwin, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Joe Root Among Nominees.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Elysse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)