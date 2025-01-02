Bengaluru, Jan 2 (PTI) Dishing out an impressive show on debut, forward Lhingdeikim struck four goals in Indian women team's comprehensive 11-1 win over Maldives in its second FIFA friendly contest, here Thursday.

In the first match, the hosts had thrashed the rivals 14-0.

Lhingdeikim (12th, 16th, 56th and 59th) scored two goals in each half whereas the other debutant in the contest, Nongmeikapam Sibani Devi, scored once (45+1) in the extra time of the first half.

The others who scored in the contest were Kajol D'Souza (15th), Pooja (41st), Simran Gurung (62nd, 68th) and Khumukcham Bhumika Devi (71st).

Mariyam Rifa scored the only goal for Maldives in the 27th minute but an own goal from the visitors' skipper Hawwa Haneefa in the 17th added to India's tally.

India coach Joakim Alexandersson had announced six changes for this contest in whch Lhingdeikim and Sibani Devi made their debuts in the starting eleven whereas Ribansi Jamu, Thingbaijam Sanjita Devi, Juhi Singh, Monisha Singha, Bhumika Devi and Gurung made their debuts off the bench.

India were ahead 6-1 in the first half after goalkeeper Linthoingambi Devi had to make a couple of regulation saves early on. The team founds its going soon and was up by four goals in the first 17 minutes.

Lhingdeikim scored the first goal with a right-footed drive from inside the box. She soon turned provider, setting up Kajol (15th).

Lhingdeikim debutant scored her second goal a minute later after being assisted by Sibani. Haneefa's own goal in the 17th minute added to India's tally as India captain Sangita Basfore's header deflected off her feet and into the goal.

In the 27th minute, Rifa made the most of a defensive error to pull one back for her side but Pooja (41st) and Sibani added one each minutes before the half time.

Lhingdeikim began the scoring in the second half with a fine finish in the 56th minute with the help of Pooja, and netted her fourth goal of the match close to the hour mark.

Substitute Simran (62nd, 68th) added two more goals after replacing Basfore at half-time.

Maldives were reduced to 10 players for the last 20 minutes after Maeesha Abdul Hannan was sent off for a deliberate hand-ball inside the penalty box.

Bhumika Devi converted the penalty to complete a 11-1 win for India.

