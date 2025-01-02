The leadership role in India's Test team is currently a mess, with the alleged divide with the Indian national cricket team's dressing room, wherein all likelihood Jasprit Bumrah will lead them against Australia in the fifth and final Border-Gavaskar Test 2025-24, replacing regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who might have played his last match in whites in Melbourne. Rohit Sharma Set To Be Dropped for IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25, Jasprit Bumrah To Captain India in Sydney: Report

With Rohit getting dropped at Sydney Cricket Ground, his time as Test captain might end, as the batter is expected to announce his retirement after the conclusion of BGT 2024-25, vacating the role of the skipper. We list down the front runners within Team India, who could take up the mantle, including the name of a former successful captain.

Jasprit Bumrah

Leading the list of front-runners is Jasprit Bumrah, who showcased his skills as a leader in the Perth Test, which India won. Bumrah out-prepared the Australian team and their think-tank and ensured that India never got their foot off the pedal in the Test. Bumrah's form as a bowler will add to his weight as a leader.

Virat Kohli

India's most successful Test captain could find his way back in the foray, having left the role as leader in 2022. However, Kohli's acumen as captain remains unmatched, whereas aggression as a leader has lacked under Sharma at times. The decision solely lies on Kohli, who himself is undergoing a rut with the bat.

Shubman Gill

Known to take over the batting mantle from Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill has not lived up to expectations lately and is finding making a place in the XI a bit tricky. But Gill can be groomed into a captain with the new WTC 2025-27 cycle starting soon, where his place in the XI will be a surety, and his experience as IPL captain will also come into play. Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, India Captain Rohit Sharma Ignore Each Other on Eve of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25.

KL Rahul

A veteran in the Indian side, KL Rahul has been India's go-to man for all occasions, mostly asked to constantly change his batting order. Rahul has a decent record leading India across formats, winning 11 and losing five matches as leader. Rahul brings vast experience leading in IPL as well, which could help him groom younger players.

Rishabh Pant

Having an immovable place in the XI, Rishabh Pant's chances of becoming India's next Test captain is second to Bumrah. Pant has been groomed by the team management as a potential successor to Sharma before his wicket-keeper batter's unfortunate accident. Pant's unorthodox thinking could be the type of fresh thinking that India needs to gain more success.

