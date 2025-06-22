Antwerp (Belgium), Jun 22 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team went down 0-2 to Belgium to suffer its sixth successive defeat in the European leg of the FIH Pro League and inch closer to relegation here on Sunday.

After two goalless quarters, Belgium scored twice in quick succession in the third quarter to win the reverse fixture a day after a 5-1 mauling of the beleaguered Indian side.

Ambre Ballenghie broke the deadlock in the 40th minute of the game and Lien Hillewaert struck the team's second in the blink of an eye at Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein.

Both India and Belgium displayed attacking intent in the first half, testing each other's defence throughout with the visitors also earning two penalty corners even as Belgium threatened with more circle entries.

However, India failed to respond appropriately after Belgium had taken a 2-0 lead in the game, even though they looked to find the back of the net.

The result has seen India drop to the ninth and last spot on the table with 10 points from their 14 matches. PTI AH

