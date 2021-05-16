Melbourne [Australia], May 16 (ANI): Australia women's pacer Megan Schutt has revealed that the Indian team would be touring in mid-September this year for a white-ball series.

India was slated to tour Australia this year for three ODIs but it had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cricket Australia is yet to formally announce the tour but Schutt has announced that her side's next assignment would be against India.

"We have a tour against India in mid-September. So, there are a couple of camps. I believe we are doing one in Darwin, which will be really cool and then the tour against India. And then pretty much from there things get crazy with Big Bash, WNCL, Ashes, World Cup, and hopefully the Commonwealth Games," Schutt said on No Balls: The Cricket Podcast, hosted by Kate Cross and Alex Hartley, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

On Thursday, Ramesh Powar was appointed as the head coach of the Indian women's cricket team. Powar's first assignment as a coach would be in June-July this year as the women's team heads to the UK to play one Test, three T20Is, and three ODIs.

On April 13, the BCCI had invited applications for the position of head coach of the India women's team for a period of two years. Raman had been appointed the head coach of the India women's team in December 2018. Under his tenure, India managed to reach the finals of the T20 World Cup in 2020. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side ended up losing the summit clash against Australia.

Raman had taken over from Powar as the coach. In August 2018, the BCCI had appointed Powar as the head coach of the Indian women's team. Powar was at first asked to lead the team after the resignation of former coach Tushar Arothe and then he was handed the full-time duties till November 30, 2018.

The BCCI had advertised for the post and received over 35 applications. The three-member CAC comprising Sulakshana Naik, Madan Lal, and Rudra Pratap Singh interviewed the applicants and unanimously agreed on Powar's candidature, as per the BCCI release.

A former international, Powar played 2 Tests and 31 ODIs for India. Post his playing career, he took up cricket coaching and is an ECB Level 2 certified coach, and has also attended BCCI-NCA Level 2 coaching course. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)