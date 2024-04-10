Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey heaped praises on star Indian players Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami, saying that Virat's chasing abilities, "never-ending" passion and Shami's understanding of the sport make them great.

Mhambrey was in Mumbai for a book launch event.

Speaking at the event, Paras said as per a press release, "When I think about the modern greats of Cricket, the name that comes to my mind is Virat Kohli. His never-ending passion and thought process is what makes him part of the GOATS (Greatest of All Time)."

Mhambre said that Virat is working day in and day out and youngsters try to learn from him. It is his contributions and abilities which have contributed to India becoming one of the best sides in chasing a total.

"To be able to see the work put in by Virat day in and day out is an eye opener. You see youngsters talking to him and trying to learn from him. It gives everyone a fantastic insight into how he prepares. Chasing in a shorter format was always considered difficult but if you look at recent times, we have one of the best teams chasing and the credit goes to Virat. He is the prime reason why India has chased massive scores," said Mhambrey.

Virat is an impeccable chase master across all formats, especially in white-ball cricket. In 163 ODIs and 152 innings, while chasing, he has made 7.794 runs at an average of 65.49, with 27 centuries and 40 fifties. His best score is 183. In T20Is while chasing in 52 matches, Virat has scored 2,012 runs in 46 innings at an average of 71.85 and a strike rate of over 136, with 20 fifties. His best score is 94*.

At the book launch, Paras shared his views about Shami.

"Shami understands his game very much and his ability to read the situation is plausible. He knows his game in and out. He knows what is expected out of him. He knows what works for him which is so important to succeed in life," said the bowling coach.

Virat and Shami played a very important role in the Indian team's performances during the recent ODI World Cup last year in India, in which India finished as runners-up to Australia. Virat top-scored with 765 runs in 11 matches at an average of 95.62, with three centuries and six fifties. He was adjudged as the 'Player of the Tournament'. Shami also topped the wicket-taking charts with 24 wickets in seven matches, at an average of 10.70, with the best figures of 7/57.

Speaking on their roles, Mhambrey said, "They understand their role very well. They understand their skills and how to use them. A very different approach mentally that both of them take but you get good results." (ANI)

