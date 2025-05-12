Chicago (USA), May 12 (PTI) India's campaign ended in the prestigious World Squash Championships here with all the four players losing their respective singles matches in the second round.

Lone Indian in the women's singles, Anahat Singh lost 1-3 to Fayrouz Aboelkheir of Egypt.

Anahat was able to level the scores at the end of the second game but eventually lost the match 7-11, 11-8, 4-11, 3-11 in the second round match that lasted 28 minutes Sunday night.

The 17-year-old Anahat, ranked 62nd in the world, had earlier beaten world No. 28 American Marina Stefanoni in the opening round.

In the men's singles, Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani and Ramit Tandon also lost their second round matches to bow out of the tournament.

Singh was no match to world No. 13 Youssef Ibrahim of Egypt, losing 0-3 (6-11, 6-11, 9-11), while Chotrani was beaten 1-3 (11-7, 7-11, 3-11, 10-12) by top seed Ali Farag, also of Egypt.

Tandon's match was the closest as he went down fighting 2-3 (9-11, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8, 8-11) to eighth seed Marwan Elshorbagy of England. PTI PDS

