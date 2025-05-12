Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Al-Akhdoud vs Al-Nassr match in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25? That seems to be the question buzzing in the minds of fans as the Knights of Najd gear up for their next challenge. Cristiano Ronaldo has experienced another disappointing campaign with Al-Nassr, with the side already having been knocked out of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 title race after being defeated in the semi-final of the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25. Al-Nassr enter this contest on the back of a 2-3 loss to Al-Ittihad, a game where Cristiano Ronaldo failed to find the back of the net. Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract News: Star Portuguese Footballer Reportedly Extends Deal With Al-Nassr By Two Years.

There has been some talk of late on Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Al-Nassr, with his contract running out in June 2025. The Portugal national football team star has been a prolific goal-scorer for the club, alright, but the fact that he has not stepped up in Al-Nassr's past two matches across competitions is something that has attracted criticism from the fans. Al-Nassr are fifth on the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 points table and a win tonight will push them back to the third spot.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Akhdoud vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been reported to miss the Al-Akhdoud vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match. The star striker has reportedly been rested by Al-Nassr head coach Stefano Pioli for this away contest. As a matter of fact, Cristiano Ronaldo did not seem to be in training for Al-Nassr and was also missing from the pictures and videos of the Knights of Najd travelling to Najran. Al-Nassr 2-3 Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Houssem Aouar's Winner in Stoppage Time Inches Laurent Blanc's Side Closer To Title As Cristiano Ronaldo-Led Club Suffers Defeat.

Al-Nassr Players Train Ahead of Al-Akhdoud Clash

Next stop: Najran for matchday! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/54Ed2HwsuO — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) May 11, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the highest goal-scorer in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The star forward has found the back of the net a total of 23 times, two more than his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema, who plays for Al-Ittihad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2025 10:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).