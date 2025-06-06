Antalya (Turkey), Jun 6 (PTI) Indian compound archers disappointed at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 as none of them managed to reach the medal rounds in the individual category, here on Friday.

India, who finished second behind South Korea with two gold, one silver, and four bronze medals at the previous stage in Shanghai, are yet to open their medal account here.

Madhura Dhamangaonkar, the fourth seed and winner of the last World Cup, was ousted in the quarterfinals by fifth-seeded Mariana Bernal of Mexico. Madhura lost 152-159 in the women's individual section.

Mariana was consistent throughout, while Madhura struggled to find her rhythm after an opening round of 29 out of a possible 33.

World champion Aditi Swami also exited in the last-eight stage, going down 147-152 to Mexico's second-seeded Andrea Becerra.

In the men's section, 13th seed Rishabh Yadav lost to 28th seed Nicolas Girard of France 149-157 in the quarterfinals.

Yadav had earlier edged out senior teammate Abhishek Verma 157-154 in the pre-quarterfinals.

World champion Ojas Deotale suffered a shock first-round exit, going down 157-161 to USA's James Lutz.

The Indian compound archers appeared to be struggling with the new scoring rule implemented at this stage.

Starting with the Antalya leg, the 'X' ring -- the innermost circle -- now counts as 11 points, pushing the perfect score per round (three arrows) from 30 to 33.

Earlier on Thursday, India had also crashed out from the team events in both the recurve and compound sections.

They will now look to salvage their campaign through the mixed team event, which gets underway later in the day.

Hopes will also rest on the recurve individual events.

