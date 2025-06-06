England National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: England defeated West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series and the focus now shifts to the T20 format, where the visitors are expected to do better in comparison to the fifty-over format. The first T20 is scheduled this evening to be played at Chester-le-Street in Durham. Both these sides have twice won the T20 World Cup and are considered the best in the business. Their players feature regularly in franchise cricket around the world and this should set up for a fascinating series. England versus West Indies will be streamed on the Sony Liv and FanCode app from 11:00 PM IST. West Indies Announces 15-Member Squad For T20I Series Against England: Shai Hope to Lead, Andre Russell Gets Call-Up.

Harry Brook will lead the English team for the first time in T20 cricket and if the fifty-over format is anything to go by, England will push for an attacking form of fearless cricket. Expect Tom Banton to open the innings alongside Ben Duckett. Jos Buttler could be promoted to the no 3 with Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell as the power hitters. Adil Rashid and Saqib Mahmood will lead the bowling efforts.

Skipper Shai Hope has a lot riding on his shoulders for the West Indies, with him being their premier batsman. Andre Russell had a quiet IPL with KKR, but he is part of the team and will look to have a quality game here. Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford will be the key players in the middle order. Jason Holder is part of the side and will lead their bowling efforts. Phil Salt to Miss England vs West Indies 2025 T20I Series Due to Paternity Leave.

When is England vs West Indies 1st T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The England National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team 1st T20I will be played on Friday, June 6. The ENG vs WI 1st T20I is set to be held at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street and it starts at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of England vs West Indies 1st T20I 2025?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the England cricket matches in India. Fans in India can watch the ENG vs WI 1st T20I 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For the England vs West Indies 1st T20I 2025 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of England vs West Indies 1st T20I 2025?

As Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the ENG vs WI ODI and T20I 2025 series, the live streaming viewing option of the series will be available on Sony’s OTT platform, SonyLIV app and website, in exchange for a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide ENG vs WI 1st T20I 2025 match live streaming online viewing options in India on its website and mobile app in exchange for a subscription pass. It should be a high-scoring game with the team batting second having the edge.

