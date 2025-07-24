New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): In a gathering that brought together cricketing legacy and social purpose, some of India's celebrated cricketers reunited at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground for 'Beyond The Boundary', a special event hosted by Shikhar Dhawan and curated by his sports and impact venture, Da One Group.

The event served as a convergence of sport, storytelling, and leadership -- with the aim of using cricket's wide reach to drive meaningful conversations beyond the pitch, as per a press release from Shikhar Dhawan's media team.

In attendance were a host of well-known cricketers and close friends of Dhawan, including Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla, Siddarth Kaul, and Gurkeerat Mann -- all welcomed personally by the host at the historic venue.

From warm exchanges to candid reunions, the presence of these players added both nostalgia and energy to the moment. Raina and Dhawan shared a friendly conversation on arrival, while Harbhajan, Irfan, and Uthappa engaged across the floor in an atmosphere that felt relaxed yet significant.

'Beyond The Boundary' was more than an event; it was a movement envisioned by Dhawan, built on the idea that cricket has the power to drive change far beyond match results. The initiative brings focus to themes like identity, unity, and social responsibility through the lens of sport and storytelling, the press release added.

Hosting the gathering at Lord's, a stadium synonymous with cricketing heritage, added emotional weight and historic relevance to the occasion. It underscored the message that while players may retire, their ability to influence off the field is only just beginning. (ANI)

