Hulk Hogan, one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling and also sports entertainment in general, passed away on July 24. Several reports have stated that the wrestling icon suffered from a massive cardiac arrest and breathed his last at his home in Florida at the age of 71. With Hulk Hogan's death, an era in professional wrestling and pop culture came to an end. In this article, we shall take a look at some of the WWE legend's achievements. Hulk Hogan Dies: Know Real Name of WWE Hall of Famer As He Passes Away at 71.

Hulk Hogan made the start to his professional wrestling career in 1977 but it was his stint in the WWE (then known as WWF) that made him popular among the fans. Hulk Hogan was a name that grew synonymous with professional wrestling with him enjoying a lot of following in the 1980s and 1990s and his trademark yellow bandana, moustache and 'Hulkamania' catchphrase was incredibly popular amongst the fans. Hulk Hogan's last televised appearance in WWE programming was when Monday Night Raw moved to Netflix on January 6, 2025 and the WWE Hall of Famer was unexpectedly booed by fans present at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Hulk Hogan Dies at 71: From ‘Rocky III’ to ‘Mr Nanny’, 5 Most Popular Movie Roles of Former WWE Legend That Achieved Cult Fandom.

Hulk Hogan's Achievements

Six-Time WWE (WWF) Champion: Hulk Hogan won the WWE Championship six times in his illustrious career. The first time he won the WWE Championship was on January 23, 1984 when he defeated Iron Sheikh to capture the gold at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. His first WWE championship reign was a pretty memorable one as it lasted for 1,484 days and is the third-longest in the history of the WWE.

First Wrestler to Win Consecutive Royal Rumble Matches: Hulk Hogan is the first wrestler in WWE history to win the Royal Rumble match on two consecutive occasions. The WWE Hall of Famer had won the WWE Royal Rumble match inn 1990 and had come out on top in the 1991 Royal Rumble match as well. Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes are the other WWE wrestlers to win back-to-back WWE Royal Rumble matches.

Six-Time WCW World Heavyweight Champion: Hulk Hogan won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship six times in his career after leaving WWE in 1993. His first WCW World Championship came with a victory over Ric Flair in 1994. He also formed the popular faction NWO (New World Order) in 1996 at the WCW PPV (Pay-Per-View) event called Bash at the Beach where he had famously turned heel on Lex Luger and Randy Savage.

Main-Eventing Eight of the First Nine WWE WrestleMania Events: Hulk Hogan famously headlined eight of the first nine WWE WrestleMania events. At WrestleMania III, Hulk Hogan defeated Andre the Giant, one of his most popular rivals to retain the WWE championship in the year 1987.

Winning WWE Tag Team Title With Edge: Hulk Hogan won the WWE Tag Team Championship with Edge, who was a massive fan of the wrestling icon. The duo captured the WWE tag titles in 2002 with a victory over Billy and Chuck.

Hulkamania and Hulk Hogan's Cultural Impact: Apart from his impact in the world of professional wrestling, Hulk Hogan had a massive impact on pop culture as well. As mentioned before, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer was a much-loved figure and his catchphrases, flexing muscle and iconic shirt-tearing gesture was something that was hugely popular with fans. "whatcha gonna do when hulkamania runs wild on you?" was one of the most popular catchphrases of the wrestling icon and it would not be forgotten by his fans worldwide.

Two-Time WWE Hall of Famer: Hulk Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice. In 2005, he was inducted into the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame individually. Hulk Hogan once again found himself in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020, this time as part of the popular faction NWO (New World Order) alongside Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman.

Despite his immense popularity, Hulk Hogan had his fair share of controversies. A sex tape featuring him was leaked in 2012 by a website named Gawker Media and he sued the gossip website, going on to win the legal battle. Hulk Hogan had hosted WWE WrestleMania 30 in 2014 and had a memorable segment with The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

