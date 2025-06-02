Rosario (Argentina), Jun 2 (PTI) The Indian junior women's hockey team ended its campaign at the Four Nations Tournament with a 2-4 defeat to hosts Argentina here.

Kanika Siwach (11', 45') struck twice for India, continuing her impressive run of form in the competition.

The game began at a quick pace, with four goals scored in the first quarter alone. Argentina got off to a flying start as Sol Guignet Gunazu (5') opened the scoring. Just minutes later, Sol Ollala De Labra (7') doubled the lead, putting the home side firmly in control.

India pulled one back in the 11th minute through Kanika, who showed sharp awareness to reduce the deficit.

However, Argentina responded quickly, with Milagros del Valle Alastra restoring the two-goal cushion in the 13th minute.

Following a quiet second quarter, Argentina added a fourth through Maxima Duportal in the 37th minute.

Kanika netted her second of the game in the 45th minute, giving India a glimmer of hope, but Argentina managed the final quarter and seal the match.

