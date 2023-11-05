New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Indian hockey colts will return to the national camp in Bengaluru to improve upon the weak areas they identified during their bronze medal-winning performance at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia and come back stronger in the World Cup next month.

India had topped their group to make it to the semifinals but lost to Germany in their final-four game before defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the third-place playoff to settle for a bronze medal in Johor Bahru.

Also Read | IND 22/0 in 2 Overs | India vs South Africa Live Score Updates of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Start Proceedings.

The World Cup will be played in Kuala Lumpur from December 5.

Team coach CR Kumar said while he wouldn't call it a great outing in Johor Bahru, but key areas of improvement in the team have been identified.

Also Read | Kerala Blasters FC 2-1 East Bengal FC, ISL 2023-24: Tuskers Produce All-Round Effort To Secure Thrilling Victory Against Red and Gold Brigade.

"I wouldn't call it satisfying because there are some things we could have done better," Kumar said in a statement.

India faced several top teams such as Germany, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Pakistan in the tournament.

"We will use the weeks leading up to the junior World Cup to improve and sharpen the areas we identified during this performance in Johor Bahru.

"This tournament also provided us with insight into the performances of other teams that will compete in the World Cup and we will plan our strategies accordingly," he added.

The World Cup will feature 16 teams, divided into four groups.

India have been placed in Pool C, along with Spain, Korea, and Canada.

Argentina, Australia, Chile, and hosts Malaysia are in Pool A, while Germany, France, South Africa, and Egypt are in Pool B, and the Netherlands, Belgium, Pakistan, and New Zealand are in Pool D.

The Indian team will begin its campaign against Korea on December 5. They will play Spain on December 7 and Canada on December 9.

The Indian team had qualified for the Junior World Cup after defeating Pakistan 2-1 in the final of the 2023 Junior Asia Cup, held in Salalah, Oman.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)