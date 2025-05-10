Guangzhou (China), May 10 (PTI) The Indian men's and mixed 4x400m teams missed out on direct qualification for the Tokyo World Championships later this year, finishing fifth in their respective heats on the first day of the World Athletics Relays here on Saturday.

Both teams, however, will get another chance to make the cut for the World Championships (September 13-21) on the concluding day of the meet on Sunday.

The Indian mixed 4x400m quartet of Jay Kumar, Sneha Kolleri, Dharamveer Choudhary and Rupal Chaudhary clocked 3 minutes, 16.85 seconds to finish fifth in the seven-team heat number 3 on a rain-affected track.

Though it was the season's best for an Indian mixed 4x400m team, it was well below the national record of 3:12.87.

The top two finishers in each of the three heats, plus the two teams which have fastest times from among the remaining qualify for the World Championships and World Athletics Relays final to be held on Sunday.

Though they failed to qualify for the final, the Indians will have another chance on Sunday to make the cut for the Tokyo World Championships. The Indian quartet will be up against Botswana, Italy, Germany, Uganda and Canada in heat number 2.

The top three finishing teams in each of the two heats on Sunday qualify for the World Championships.

India fielded a fresh team in the men's 4x400m relay, having left out the athletes that competed in the 2023 World Championships and the 2024 Olympics.

The quartet of Jay Kumar, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Thekkinalil Saji Manu, Thennarasu Kayalvizhi Vishal and Mohit Kumar clocked 3:03.92 to finish fifth among six teams in heat number 4.

The Indians ran the season's best time but well below the national record of 2:59.05.

They also will have another chance to make the cut for the Tokyo World Championships on Sunday.

Women's 4x100m and 4x400m relay, men's 4x100m and 4x400m relay, as well as mixed 4x100m and 4x400m relay, are being competed in the World Relays. The mixed 4x100m relay is being contested on the global stage for the first time in Guangzhou.

One team per national federation can compete in each event and a maximum of eight athletes can be entered for each event.

India have fielded teams in men's 4x400m and mixed 4x400m relays.

The top 14 teams in each of the men's and women's 4x100m and 4x400m, plus the mixed 4x400m relay, will secure their place at the World Championships in Tokyo.

The remaining two places in each event will be awarded based on top lists during the qualification period (February 25, 2024 to August 24, 2025).

The top eight teams competing in the final in each of the six events will be awarded prize money, ranging from USD 2000 to USD 40,000.

