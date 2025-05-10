WWE is here with its first PLE (Premium Live Event) since WrestleMania 41 and the match card looks pretty interesting. WWE Backlash is set to be held at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis and it promises to be one that will impact the industry big time going forward into the remainder of the year. John Cena vs Randy Orton is undoubtedly the biggest match and the main event of the night and fans will get to witness a historic rivalry in the WWE be re-ignited. But the roles have reversed big time, this time around. John Cena, unlike in the past, is the heel now and he goes up against a babyface Randy Orton, who will be competing in front of his home crowd. WWE Backlash 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Wrestling PLE Live Telecast Details on TV With Time in IST.

Also, Jacob Fatu is set to defend his US Championship against Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest and LA Knight in a fatal four-way match. Plus, Becky Lynch will have a chance at capturing the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship when she takes on Lyra Valkyria. In this article, we shall take a look at the predicted winner of each match at WWE Backlash 2025.

John Cena (c) vs Randy Orton

The John Cena vs Randy Orton rivalry in the WWE is going to witness another chapter added to it. WWE has billed this clash as being for 'one last time' indicating that the two icons would not face each other for the remainder of John Cena's farewell tour. John Cena promised to 'ruin wrestling' after he became the new WWE Undisputed Champion at WrestleMania 41 and was attacked by Randy Orton the very next night on WWE Raw. The two have had intense exchanges on the mic, but their interactions so far have always resulted in John Cena eating up RKOs from Randy Orton. John Cena is set to retain the WWE Undisputed Championship against Randy Orton, a move which will only add momentum to his 'heel' persona going ahead. Travis Scott might get involved again like he did at WrestleMania 41 and it has been speculated that Cody Rhodes might return to neutralise that threat.

Winner: John Cena

Jacob Fatu (c) vs LA Knight vs Drew McIntyre vs Damian Priest

A fatal four-way match for the US title is something that is expected to steal the show in St Louis. Jacob Fatu outclassed LA Knight at WrestleMania 41 to win the US title and has to fend off him and two others in Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre, in a bid to retain the gold. This is expected to be a pretty physical contest with all four heavyweights in the ring at the same. A lot of sensational moments are expected in this match, at the end of which, Jacob Fatu will most likely retain his title. However, there can be a scenario when Solo Sikoa gets involved and costs Jacob Fatu the title, leading to a future feud between the two. In that case, Drew McIntyre would be the best choice to become the new champion. But such a thing as this might not just be on the cards now and Jacob Fatu is expected to retain the US title. Fan Throws Beer Bottle At Undisputed Champion John Cena During WWE Friday Night SmackDown (Watch Videos).

Winner: Jacob Fatu

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs Becky Lynch

This rivalry has gained steam post WrestleMania 41, where Becky Lynch turned on Lyra Valkyria after they lost their Women's Tag Team titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodrigues. Becky Lynch also has been talking a lot about Bayley, revealing that she was the one to take her out backstage on night 1 of WrestleMania 41. There's a high possibility of Bayley interfering in this match and probably costing Becky Lynch. Lyra Valkyria is expected to retain and a win over Becky Lynch would be huge for her career. But again, it would not be totally surprising to see Becky Lynch become the champion as well.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs Penta

Dominik Mysterio vs Penta is undoubtedly going to be a very good match, one where both superstars are expected to hit each other with some jaw-dropping moves, the likes of which include the '619' and the 'Mexican Destroyer' among others. Dominik Mysterio dethroned Bron Breakker and became the new Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 41 and his title run can be expected to continue. The Judgement Day member will likely retain his title with interference from his team members. Randy Orton Hits John Cena With an 'RKO'; ‘Viper’ Takes Out New Undisputed Champion on WWE Monday Night Raw After WrestleMania 41 (Watch Video).

Winner: Dominik Mysterio

Gunther vs Pat McAfee

On paper, this might look like an absolute no-contest with Gunther expected to absolutely bulldoze past Pat McAfee. But the match might not be as one-sided as it is expected to be. Gunther, on the WWE Raw after WrestleMania 41, unleashed an assault on Michael Cole and put Pat McAfee to sleep when he intervened. The two exchanged words on WWE Raw this week, where Gunther promised to decimate Pat McAfee. This is going to be a pretty entertaining match and Gunther is predicted to win this. However, the chances of interference cannot be counted out. Maybe Goldberg appears and takes down Gunther, paving the way for Pat McAfee to pick up the win. Or Michael Cole could also provide a distraction for Pat McAfee. But WWE might not want to have Gunther suffer two losses in a row.

Winner: Gunther

