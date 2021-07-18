Tokyo, Jul 18 (PTI) Under the supervision of national coach Ismail Bag, the Indian rowers underwent their first training session ahead of the upcoming Olympics at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo Bay on Sunday.

The country's sailor, Vishnu Saravanan, also trained on Sunday with some of the world's best in his sport.

Saravanan will be representing India in men's laser class and had reached here with his three teammates -- Nethra Kumanan, KC Ganapathy, and Varun Thakker (45er) two days ago.

"Take a look at the beautiful moments from the Indian Sailor #VishnuSaravanan training session in #Tokyo2020. Vishnu is training with the world's top Sailors and is optimistic about the outcome," Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted while sharing a few snapshots of the sailors.

In rowing Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, who will compete in men's lightweight double scull, arrived in the Japanese capital on Saturday morning and set up their boat.

On Sunday, they had two practice sessions as they tried to get a feel of the place, having played the Olympic Qualifiers here a few months ago.

The men's lightweight double scull team is the lone entrant for India at the Tokyo Olympics. Another Indian had fulfilled the requirements in single scull too but did not make it to the Games as per the new rules that allow only one quota per country. PTI

