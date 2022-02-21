New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has picked a 17-member squad for the upcoming triangular T20 Series, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, to be played in the UAE from March 12 to 19.

The tri-series will have a total of six league games.

The matches will be played at Skyline University College Campus in Sharjah. The Indian team will also undergo a 10-day coaching camp at Bengaluru from March 1.

India Squad:

B1 Category Kalpesh Nimbadkar (Gujarat), Venkateswara Rao (Andhra Pradesh), Sujith Munda (Jharkhand), Basappa Waddagol (Karnataka), Prem Kumar (Andhra Pradesh), Praveen Kumar Sharma(Haryana)

B2 Category: D Venkateswara Rao (Andhra Pradesh), A Maneesh(Kerala), Irfan Diwan(Delhi), Nakul Badanayaka (Odisha), Lokesha (Karnataka)

B3 Category: Deepak Malik (Haryana), Prakasha Jayaramaiah (Karnataka), Sunil Ramesh (Karnataka), Durga Rao (Andhra Pradesh), Chandan (Uttar Pradesh), Rambir (Haryana). PTI

