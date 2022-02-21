UP Yoddha are set to cross paths with Puneri Paltan in Eliminator 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Monday, February 21. The match would be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This contest would be between two teams, who made slow starts to the season but have managed to pick up the pace when it mattered the most to find themselves in the first eliminator. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

For UP Yoddha, one of the major reasons for success have been Pardeep Narwal. But Anup Kumar's Puneri Paltan are also peaking at the right time and it can be said a very exciting contest awaits. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

Where To Watch UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan, Eliminator 1 PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan, on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan, Eliminator 1 PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan, live online streaming.

