Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Indian Supercross Racing League, the world's first franchise-based Supercross league, is thrilled to announce the opening of the rider registration pool for the highly anticipated Supercross league in India.

In collaboration with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the league invites riders from around the world to participate and display their skills on the exhilarating supercross tracks, redefining motorsports in India with a captivating blend of action, entertainment and fierce competition.

The inaugural season of the Racing League, scheduled from October to December 2023, will feature multiple rounds across various cities in India. With four exciting racing categories, including the 450cc international riders only, 250cc international riders only, 250cc India-Asia mix, and 85cc junior class, the Racing League promises heart-pounding action and intense competition.

Athletes of all nationalities are welcome to participate in Season 1 of the ISRL, and the organizers are committed to creating a level playing field that highlights talent from around the globe. To ensure fair participation, riders from countries other than India will need to provide a No Objection Letter/Certificates from their respective National Sporting Authorities (ASN)/National Federations for motorsport, in favour of the FMSCI and SXI.

Eeshan Lokhande, Co-Founder and Director of Supercross India Pvt Ltd, said,” We have reached out to all the Federations worldwide to ensure that Supercross Racers from across the globe have a chance to register for the rider pool and seize the opportunity to be a part of this historic rider’s auction. The Supercross Racing League is revolutionizing the sport and we hope to attract a league of extraordinary riders who are ready to dominate the world of Supercross. This is your chance to showcase your talent, ignite the track, and propel India to the forefront of the motorsport’s world. Don't miss out on this exhilarating opportunity!"

Interested riders can register by completing the Rider Registration form, available on the official SXI website www.indiansupercrossleague.com. The form requires riders to provide essential details such as personal information, racing experience, social media handles, endorsement and contract status, and relevant documentation.

By registering, riders express their interest in participating in the Player Auction, where Franchises will select riders to represent their teams in the Racing League. Successful riders will have the opportunity to compete at the highest level and showcase their skills on a national stage.

Sujith Kumar, Chairman of the Supercross Racing Commission of FMSCI, said, "We are delighted to announce the commencement of rider registration for the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League. This exciting opportunity not only offers a platform for talented riders from India but also welcomes international riders, thereby elevating the sport to new heights in our country. The participation of international riders will bring a global perspective and enhance the competitiveness of Supercross racing in India. We look forward to witnessing the fusion of diverse talents and the thrilling racing action that awaits us in the upcoming season."

Rider Registration does not guarantee participation in Season 1 of the Racing League.(ANI)

