Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 21 (ANI): The Indian women's Hockey5s team commenced their journey from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru to Muscat, Oman on Sunday to take part in the first edition of the FIH Hockey5s Women's World Cup.

The Indian Women's Hockey5s Team, which comfortably beat Thailand 7-2 in the Final of the 2023 Women's Asian Hockey5s World Cup Qualifier to confirm a spot for the prestigious tournament, find themselves in Pool C alongside the United States of America, Poland and Namibia.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 2024 Test Series: 'It Shows Desire To Carry On Playing', Says Darren Gough on James Anderson's New Run-Up.

India will play their first match against Poland on January 24 followed by the match against the US on the same day.

The Indian women will play their final group game against Namibia on January 25.

Also Read | 'Idea Was To Play Every Ball on Its Merit' Says Adarsh Singh on Match-Winning 76 Against Bangladesh in ICC U19 World Cup 2024.

The top two teams from each group will play the quarterfinals scheduled for January 26, with the semi-finals scheduled for the same day while the Finals will be played on January 27.

The Indian Women's Team will be led by experienced goalkeeper Rajni Etimarpu and Vice Captained by defender Mahima Chaudhary. The team also comprises Bansari Solanki as the second goalkeeper, with Akshata Abaso Dhekale and Jyoti Chhatri as defenders. Among midfielders, Mariana Kujur and Mumtaz Khan have been named while Ajmina Kujur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal and Deepika Soreng have been named as forwards.

Before stepping on to the flight from Bengaluru,

Vice-Captain Mahima Chaudhary's thoughts resonated with her captain and said, "We have our plans set for ourselves. We know how we are going to go about each game and each one has developed clarity on their respective roles over the course of the practice camp we had. It's the first time everyone is a part of this event and we hope to go all the way." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)