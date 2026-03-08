California [USA], March 8 (ANI): Spanish tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz started off the Indian Wells Open campaign with a flawless win over Grigor Dimitrov in California on Sunday morning.

Alcaraz, who started off the year with a memorable Australian Open title win this year, beat Dimitrov 6-2, 6-3, as per ATP's official website. He looked in incredible touch, which earned him the elusive Australian Open grand slam title and the ATP 500 Doha, event last month. A two-time champion, Alcaraz extended his win streak at the tournament to 13 matches.

Speaking as per ATP's official website, "I knew it was going to be difficult with the conditions," Alcaraz said following his win.

"His style is really, really dangerous, and it is always tough to control the ball when he steps on the court, and he is hitting his shots. With the wind today, it was even tougher, and I think I adapted my game better, and that is why I took the match. In general, I am really, really happy with the things that I have done today."

"I love playing here. I love being here so, so much," Alcaraz said. "I think that is why I am playing relaxed, playing calm, chilling, trying to enjoy every time I step on the court," he added.

Alcaraz's head-to-head record against Dimitrov is 5-2, and they had met at the Indian Wells last year as well, with Alcaraz cruising to a 6-1, 6-1 win. The world number one's next challenge will be the 26th seed Arthur Rinderknech, who he leads by 5-0 head-to-head.

Earlier, the Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic overcame a scare from Kamil Majchrzak, beating him in a hard-fought match by 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. The 38-year-old struggled for rhythm from the baseline in the first set, which he lost. But in the next two sets, it was the same-old vintage Djokovic dominating.

"It [has] been very challenging lately for me in Indian Wells," Djokovic said in his on-court interview. "It has been hard for me to find my A-game, particularly in the beginning of the tournament in the past seven or eight years. I am glad to overcome a challenge."

"Kamil is a very solid player. He does not have tremendous power, but he has every shot in the book, and he was not afraid to come in and take the ball early. He played a great first set. I reset and started to feel better, and the crowd was amazing," he added. (ANI)

