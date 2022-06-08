New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Several members of the Indian women's cricket team congratulated legendary batter, Mithali Raj after she announced her retirement from all the formats of the game on Wednesday.

Newly appointed ODI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took to Twitter to congratulate her teammate on her career.

"Cricket is a dream and when I started off my career I had no idea that women's cricket existed but the only name ever told or heard was yours @M_Raj03 Di. You sewed the seed for all the young girls to take up this sport and dream big. Wish you the best in life," tweeted Kaur.

Veteran bowler Jhulan Goswami congratulated her legendary teammate for her career as well. "We overcame odds, both in life & on the cricket field, ever since we started playing U19 cricket. Your affection & support as a colleague & captain always inspired and pushed me towards achieving greater heights. You were outstanding both on and off the field. @M_Raj03 @BCCIWomen," she tweeted.

Bowler Poonam Yadav also took to Instagram to congratulate the senior batter on her legendary career.

"You are my role model and it was great playing with you, learning the game under your captaincy was a different experience. Hats off to all your contributions for Women's Cricket and the records you hold make you special in your own way. My best wishes and prayers for you," she said.

Veda Krishnamurthy said, "You were an inspiration to me and many others !! @M_Raj03 thank you for everything you have done for Cricket in general !!! I was fortunate to have played alongside you and it has been an absolute pleasure to share the dressing room !! G.O.A.T #legend #goat #cricket."

Player Sushma Verma also tweeted, "Congratulations @M_Raj03 Di on a Wondrous career. Your contribution towards the Game will always remain unparalleled. "Greatest Of All Time" #MithaliRaj."

Batter Punam Raut also extended her congratulations to the legendary batter.

"Your contribution to women's cricket has been immense. It was a privilege to have played with you @M_Raj03. Good luck for all your future endeavours and cheers to all the memories," she tweeted.

Mithali is retiring as the leading run-scorer in the women's ODIs. She represented India in 232 matches, scoring 7805 runs at an average of 50.68. In Tests, Mithali has smashed 699 runs in 12 matches with a brilliant average of 43.68. She also has 2364 runs in 89 T20Is.

Mithali, who made her debut in 2002, is regarded as the greatest Indian women's batter. She captained the side to two 50-over World Cups.

At 16, she scored an unbeaten 114 on ODI debut and soon established herself as a vital clog in India's batting order. In October 2019, Raj, at 36, became the first woman to complete two decades in ODI cricket.

Mithali Raj is currently in the seventh position in the latest ICC Women's ODI batting rankings, released on Tuesday. (ANI)

