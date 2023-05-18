Adelaide [Australia], May 18 (ANI): The opening match of India's tour of Australia witnessed the Indian women's hockey team midfielder Monika achieve the milestone of completing 200 international caps.

The 29-year-old from Chandigarh, who made her international debut in 2012 against New Zealand in Naples, has since been an integral part of the Indian team. She was part of the Indian team that won the Bronze medal in the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea and represented the country in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, a historic moment for India as the women's team had qualified for the Games after 36 years.

Monika's performance was significant in India's victory at the 2017 Women's Asia Cup where the team defeated China in the Final. She was also part of the Indian team that won the Silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. She became a double Olympian when she made the team for the Tokyo Olympic Games where the team put up a stunning fourth-place finish.

In 2022, she was part of India's historic Bronze medal feat at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and also featured in the team that won the FIH Nations Cup, thus securing qualification for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24.

"It has been an incredible journey with the Indian team so far and we have been steadily working towards achieving our targets. I am fortunate to complete 200 International matches with this amazing team and it is a special feeling to receive the 200th match jersey from Chief Coach Janneke Schopman who has been a big motivation for me. I thank Hockey India and my teammates for their continued support and look forward to many more feats in this important year," Monika said in an official statement released by Hockey India

Congratulating the experienced midfielder, President Hockey India Dilip Tirkey said, "I congratulate Monika on completing this incredible milestone of playing 200 international matches for the country. It is indeed a great honour to wear the jersey with pride and Monika has shown that she is an integral part of this flourishing team. I wish her the best in future matches." (ANI)

