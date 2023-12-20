Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) India are going to be an "incredibly" dominant side for a long period of time and her visiting side can only underestimate the hosts at their own peril, Australia captain Alyssa Healy said on Wednesday, ahead of the one-off women's Test here.

It was here at the Wankhede that India and Australia played their last women's Test on these shores in February 1984.

Also Read | Liverpool vs West Ham United, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch League Cup Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

“India, obviously in their home conditions, are really, really hard to beat. We have had some success over here in the past — do not get me wrong — but the sheer amount of talent in that dressing room, you cannot underestimate at any point in time,” Healy told the media ahead of the Test beginning on Thursday.

Healy said despite Australia getting the better of the Indians in some important tournaments -- such as in the T20 World Cup semifinal this year which they won by five runs -- there could be a change coming.

Also Read | IPL Auction 2024: Royal Challenger Bangalore Captain Faf Du Plessis Targets Improvement at Home Ground After They Strengthen Bowling Unit.

“We have seen over the last couple of years that we have managed to get the edge over them a little bit in key moments in key tournaments, but it is not too far down the down the path that, that is going to swing,” she said.

“This Indian team is going to be incredibly dominant for a long period of time,” Healy said.

Healy, who was recently named Australia's captain following the retirement of Meg Lanning, said any series against India irrespective of the format was always "hotly contested".

Following their four-day one-off Test, India and Australia will also play in a three-match ODI series and end with a three-match T20I series.

“These Australia versus India series are hotly contested. (It) does not matter what format it is, it is always really, really competitive. They are two of the best sides in the world going head-to-head."

She said the series against India will help Australia embark on creating a new legacy.

“We want to test our skills against the best. What India possess in that dressing room is some real talent and some real skill,” Healy said.

“I have seen Troy Cooley roaming around in the Indian kit and to have somebody with that knowledge and that experience in that dressing room, talking to their fast bowlers is a little bit daunting as a batting group knowing the information that they're being given,” the Australian captain added.

“For us it is almost the start of a new sort of generation legacy -- whatever you want to call it -- and it a great opportunity to come here to India for a month and test ourselves against a really good side,” Healy said.

The Australia captain said she was happy to start with the tough part of playing red-ball cricket against India rather than playing the white-ball leg first.

"Everyone will have the Test match at the back of their mind and thinking about it.

“Jill Kennare was the last captain to play a Test match over here. I actually have heard from her in the last couple of days to wish us all the best,” Healy said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)